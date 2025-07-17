BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Japanese rubber futures rise on Thai flood concerns

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rebounded on Wednesday, fuelled by supply shortage fears after top producer Thailand warned of possible flash floods, although sluggish global demand capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery ended daytime trade up 3.5 yen, or 1.1%, at 320.5 yen ($2.16) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery climbed 80 yuan, or 0.55%, to 14,500 yuan ($2,020.31) per metric ton.

The most-active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 65 yuan, or 0.56%, to 11,525 yuan ($1,605.80) per ton. Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from July 19-21. The market is currently paying attention to the Thai flood warning, said Chinese broker Hexun Futures.

The greenback strengthened to 148.91 yen per dollar after reaching a 3-1/2-month peak earlier in the session. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices rose on expectations of steady demand in the US and China. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Amidst the peak production season across rubber-producing countries, as well as damp international demand, there could be some cap to the upside, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused firm Helixtap Technologies.

Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 167.3 US cents per kg, up 0.7%.

Yuan Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

