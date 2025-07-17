KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.873billion and the number of lots traded was 42,569.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.767 billion, followed by COTS (PKR8.244 billion), Silver (PKR 2.568 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.876 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.624 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.362 billion), Copper (PKR 1.187 billion), SP 500 (PKR 433.307 million),DJ (PKR 253.185 million),Palladium (PKR 214.451 million), Natural Gas (PKR 204.081 million),Brent (PKR 57.20 8 million), Japan Equity (PKR 22.589 million) and Aluminium (PKR 2.13 0million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 54.438 million were traded.

