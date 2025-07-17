BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Iron ore rises on improving China-Australia ties

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by strengthening ties between top producer Australia and leading consumer China, though gains were capped by concerns over persistent weakness in China’s property sector.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.11% higher at 773.5 yuan ($107.71) a metric ton, as of 0303 GMT.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.84% higher at $99.75 a ton. After a meeting in Beijing, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a new Policy Dialogue on Steel Decarbonisation that would give Australia insight into Chinese government planning.

Albanese also said a decade-old free trade agreement with China, Australia’s largest trade partner, would be reviewed. With Australia’s exports to China dominated by iron ore, Albanese travelled with executives from mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP, and Fortescue, who met Chinese steel industry officials on Monday. Top iron ore producer Rio Tinto reported a 13% quarter-on-quarter increase in shipments and its strongest second-quarter production since 2018.

Demand for steel in the manufacturing industry remains high, while expectations of supply-side policy actions have also driven prices, broker Galaxy Futures said in a note. Still, weak fundamentals weigh on market sentiment.

Amid a persistent slowdown in China’s property market, crude steel output in June fell 9.2% from the year before, leaving first-half production at its weakest since 2020.

This has offset positive sentiment building up in recent weeks on signs of robust demand, analysts from ANZ said in a note. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke down 0.6% and 0.96%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar dipped 0.26%, hot-rolled coil decreased 0.25%, wire rod eased 0.09% and stainless steel gained 0.12%.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange China Australia ties

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rises on improving China-Australia ties

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories