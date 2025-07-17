BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
World Print 2025-07-17

Three killed in Bangladesh clashes

AFP Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

GOPALGANJ (Bangladesh): At least three people were killed in Bangladesh on Wednesday after clashes broke out between police and supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, authorities said.

The clashes were triggered after members of Hasina’s Awami League attempted to foil a rally by the National Citizens Party (NCP), made up of many students who spearheaded the uprising last year.

Three people were killed after police got involved, and 17 others sustained various injuries, including bullet wounds, said Monoj Baral, a nurse at the Gopalganj District Hospital.

“One of the deceased was identified as Ramjan Sikdar. Families took away two other bodies,” Baral told AFP.

Gopalganj authorities imposed a curfew in the district following the violence.

