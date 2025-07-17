BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) .

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 287.26    288.49   JPY                  1.91     1.96
EURO                334.68    337.82   AED                 78.44    79.14
GBP                 385.97    389.80   SAR                 76.71    77.30
                                       INTERBANK          285.00   285.20
=========================================================================

