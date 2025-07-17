Markets Print 2025-07-17
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 287.26 288.49 JPY 1.91 1.96
EURO 334.68 337.82 AED 78.44 79.14
GBP 385.97 389.80 SAR 76.71 77.30
INTERBANK 285.00 285.20
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments