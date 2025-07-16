BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Australia shares slip as US CPI stirs tariff woes; Rio Tinto logs higher output

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 10:46am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with all sectors slipping after higher U.S. consumer price inflation fuelled concerns that President Donald Trump’s tariffs were hurting consumers, while Rio Tinto reported a rise in quarterly iron ore production.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 8,550.5, as of 0054 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.7% on Tuesday.

U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in five months in June, driven by higher costs for certain goods, with economists pointing to broad cost increases as a sign that the Trump administration’s escalating import tariffs are filtering through to consumers.

Investors now await U.S. producer price and retail sales data due this week, for further signs of impact from tariffs.

On the local bourse, gold stocks dropped more than 2% as bullion prices eased, while market participants awaited tariff updates.

Sydney-listed shares of gold mining giant Newmont Corporation, along with St Barbara, were the top drags on the index, slipping 4.4% and 5.7%, respectively.

Australian shares rise to record close as investors shrug off US tariff fears

The sub-sector weighed on the broader mining index, causing miners to fall 1.3%.

The world’s largest iron ore producer Rio Tinto fell 0.3%, faring better than the mining index after logging its strongest second quarter output since 2018, with iron ore production from its Pilbara operations at 83.7 million metric tons.

Financial stocks slipped 0.7%, with the country’s “big four” banks falling between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Energy stocks were down 0.4%, as oil prices fell after Trump’s 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine and avoid sanctions eased concerns about any immediate supply disruption.

Sector major Woodside Energy fell 0.7%, while smaller rival Santos traded 0.1% lower.

Locally, investors also look ahead to employment data due on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,499.9.

