BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 144.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.87%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.64%)
PAEL 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.98%)
PTC 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.77%)
SNGP 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 13,863 Increased By 84.1 (0.61%)
BR30 39,291 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 136,447 Increased By 506.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 41,594 Increased By 220.7 (0.53%)
Jul 16, 2025
Markets

China stocks slip on trade concerns; Hong Kong rises on Nvidia

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 10:40am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks slipped on Wednesday as concerns lingered over trade relations with the United States, while Nvidia’s resumption of chip sale to China gave the Hong Kong market a boost.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13% at 3,500.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.27%.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the country would fight China “in a very friendly fashion”.

“In our base case, we assume that the U.S. tariff rate on China would stay unchanged at 30% — but the recent escalation of U.S. tariffs on other economies is likely to further dampen global trade momentum,” Morgan Stanley economists said in a note.

“In particular, the U.S. has started addressing transshipment concerns by introducing a two-tiered tariff structure on imports from Vietnam — 20% for direct imports and 40% for those deemed transshipments from China. If similar measures are extended to other countries, this could further pressure China’s export performance.”

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.28% to 24,658.55 points and looked set for the fifth straight winning session, the longest streak in two months. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 0.61%.

China stocks wobble after GDP data while HK gains on tech rally

Nvidia’s planned resumption of sales of its H20 AI chips to China is part of U.S. negotiations on rare earths, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday, and comes days after its CEO met Trump.

Rival AI chipmaker AMD also said the Department of Commerce would review its licence applications to export its MI308 chips to China.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described AI models from Chinese firms Deepseek, Alibaba and Tencent as “world class” and said AI was “revolutionising” supply chains, at an exhibition in Beijing on Wednesday.

The chip sale resumption lifted share prices of internet giants, with Alibaba and Tencent rising 1.67% and 0.29%, respectively, at the midday break.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.09% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.27%.

China shares China stocks CSI300 Index

