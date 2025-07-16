BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 144.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.87%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.64%)
PAEL 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.97%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.98%)
PTC 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.77%)
SNGP 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 13,863 Increased By 84.1 (0.61%)
BR30 39,291 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 136,447 Increased By 506.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 41,594 Increased By 220.7 (0.53%)
Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jul, 2025 10:34am

After declining in the previous session, bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 137,000 level during the opening minutes of trading on Wednesday.

At 10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 137,211.31 level, an increase of 1,271.44 points or 0.94%.

Buying was led by the energy sector, including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, MARI, HUBO, POL, SNGPL, SSGC and WAFI traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a volatile trading session succumbed to profit-taking pressure and closed in negative territory after days of extending its record-breaking rally. The KSE-100 Index ended on 135,940 points after losing 562.67 or 0.41% from the previous close of 136,502.54 points.

Internationally, Asian stock markets were under pressure on Wednesday while the dollar climbed to its firmest against the yen since early April, after US inflation suggested tariffs are pushing prices up, dampening expectations for Federal Reserve policy easing.

US Treasury yields ticked to the highest in more than a month, lifting the dollar against the yen in particular.

However, tech shares remained resilient following a 4% rally in artificial-intelligence darling Nvidia overnight.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices rose 0.3% in June, in line with forecasts, but the largest gain since January. Economists attributed the rise in prices across goods such as coffee and home furnishings to the Trump administration’s escalating import tariffs.

The Fed has been keeping interest rates steady as it has waited for indications of the inflationary impact from tariffs, which Chair Jerome Powell had said he expected in the summer.

Traders currently price in 43 basis points of rate reductions for the rest of this year, with 56.5% odds of a quarter-point cut in September.

Japan’s tech- and exporter-heavy Nikkei was flat after alternating between small gains and losses, supported by both Nvidia’s fortunes and the weak yen.

Taiwan’s benchmark added 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.8%, adding to Tuesday’s 1.6% tech-driven rally.

This is an intra-day update

