Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, tracking a slide in global bullion value that fell by $7 to settle at $3,365 per ounce, traders said.

The fresh dip dragged down gold prices in the local market by Rs700 to Rs359,000 per tola and Rs600 to Rs307,784 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The Jewellers Association added that domestic silver markets slipped by Rs73 to Rs4,014 per tola and Rs62 to trade white metal at Rs3,441 per 10 grams. World market closed silver prices at over $36 per ounce.

It is highly important to note that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the Jewellers Association.

