KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 30.539 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,939.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.715billion, followed by COTS (PKR6.744 billion), Silver (PKR 2.640 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.080 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.031 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.422 billion), Copper (PKR 799.542 million), Palladium (PKR 398.471 million), SP500 (PKR 239.656 million), Natural Gas (PKR 207.142 million), DJ (PKR 152.185 million), Brent (PKR 51.190 million),Japan Equity (PKR 22.439 million) and Aluminium (PKR 9.951 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots amounting to PKR 23.609 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025