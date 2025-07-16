Markets Print 2025-07-16
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 286.79 288.00 JPY 1.91 1.97
EURO 335.61 338.28 AED 78.36 79.06
GBP 386.54 390.57 SAR 76.48 77.03
INTERBANK 284.70 284.90
=========================================================================
