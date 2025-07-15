FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi Published 15 Jul, 2025 02:21pm Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Comments FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi Follow us Comments 200 characters Pakistan President Pezeshkian says Iran deeply values its ties with Pakistan FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi Late profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains at KSE-100 Index Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s FM Dar meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing Pakistan’s banking sector’s ADR drops to 38% as of June Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine Gold price per tola falls Rs700 in Pakistan Pakistan’s Zarea sets up subsidiary in Dubai to drive global expansion Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons Rupee records slight gain against US dollar IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections Read more stories
Comments