BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
NBP 129.39 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.41%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.97%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 166.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.49%)
PREMA 42.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PRL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.9%)
SSGC 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
TRG 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,941 Decreased By -247.7 (-0.62%)
KSE100 137,364 Increased By 861.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 41,827 Increased By 274.3 (0.66%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

  • Chinese president underlines salience of regional cooperation under ambit of SCO
BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 12:23pm
FM Ishaq Dar shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/ @foreignofficepk
FM Ishaq Dar shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/ @foreignofficepk

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday represented Pakistan at the joint call of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States on President Xi Jinping of China.

The Chinese president, welcoming the heads of delegations, underlined the salience of regional cooperation under the ambit of SCO, an organisation covering the Eurasian land mass and a large expanse of the world’s population, Radio Pakistan reported.

Photo: Facebook/ @foreignofficepk
Photo: Facebook/ @foreignofficepk

Senator Dar arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday to attend a three-day meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Tianjin, China. He is attending the event at the invitation of Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

He was received at the airport by Ambassador Ms Yu Hong, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil ur Rehman Hashmi, and senior officials from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his official visit, DPM/FM will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin on Tuesday.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states.

Photo: Facebook/@foreignofficepk
Photo: Facebook/@foreignofficepk

Foreign ministers of all SCO member states, including Pakistan, China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The foreign minister of Belarus will attend the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting for the first time as member of SCO.

The Council of Foreign Ministers is the third highest forum in the SCO format.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he met Chinese President Xi as part of the delegation of foreign ministers attending the meeting of the SCO.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, sharing a picture of him shaking hands with Xi.

Ishaq Dar Chinese President Xi Jinping Mohammad Ishaq Dar SCO meeting SCO’s CFM meeting Ishaq Dar in China

Comments

200 characters

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories