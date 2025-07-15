BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.39%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.93%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.49%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.85%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.63%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
TRG 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,296 Increased By 793.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 41,817 Increased By 264.3 (0.64%)
Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2025 10:23am

Pakistani rupee registered slight gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 284.53, a gain of Re0.19.

On Monday, the currency settled at 284.72.

Globally, the US dollar hovered near a three-week high versus major peers on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of US inflation data later in the day that could provide clues on the path for monetary policy.

The US currency was also buoyed by elevated Treasury yields, with investors weighing a potential exit of Jerome Powell from the Federal Reserve as President Donald Trump continued his criticism of the central bank chairman.

Currencies showed little reaction to data showing China’s economy grew 5.2% last quarter, slightly topping analysts’ forecasts.

Bitcoin drifted further from Monday’s all-time peak of $123,153.22 following a seven-day, 14% surge as investors bet on long-sought legislative policy wins for the cryptocurrency industry this week. It was changed hands at around $118,215 as of 0240 GMT.

The US dollar was little changed at 147.68 yen, after earlier rising to the highest since June 23 at 147.89 yen.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against the yen and five other major rivals, stood at 98.050, not far below the overnight peak of 98.136, the highest since June 25.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s lengthy 50-day deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war and avoid sanctions eased immediate supply concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.92 a barrel by 0342 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.63. Both contracts settled more than $1 lower in the previous session.

Oil prices had climbed on the news of potential sanctions, but later gave up these gains as the 50-day deadline raised hopes that sanctions could be avoided, and traders dwelled on whether the U.S. would actually impose steep tariffs on countries continuing to trade with Russia.

This is an intra-day update

