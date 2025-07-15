BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.39%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.93%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.49%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.85%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.63%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
TRG 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,296 Increased By 793.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 41,817 Increased By 264.3 (0.64%)
Jul 15, 2025
Markets

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 12:46pm

Equities at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to set new records, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 137,000 level amid a gain of over 700 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 137,240.25, an increase of 737.72 points or 0.54%.

Across the board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, PPL, POL, PSO, MCB, MEBL, NBP and UBL traded in the green.

On Monday, the PSX witnessed a resounding rally on the first day of the week, hitting a new historic high, propelled by strong institutional participation and growing investor confidence.

The benchmark KSE100 index finished by a remarkable 2,203 points, or 1.64%, to finish at a record 136,502.54 points.

Globally, Asian shares climbed and the dollar held gains on Tuesday as trade talks remained in the spotlight in a week that will see key readings on US inflation and bank earnings.

Oil prices edged lower after US President Donald Trump issued a 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine to avoid energy sanctions. Japanese government bond yields jumped to ma ulti-decade high as a critical upper house election neared.

Trump signalled he was open to discussions on tariffs after his weekend threat to impose 30% duties on the European Union and Mexico from August 1. Japan is reportedly trying to schedule high-level talks with the US this Friday.

Market reaction to the tariff uncertainty has been rather benign, making earnings in the United States this week all the more important for cues, said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with meagre gains. Japan’s Nikkei gauge added 0.2%.

The EU accused the US of resisting efforts to strike a trade deal and warned of countermeasures if no agreement is reached. Trump said he was open to further discussions with the EU and other trading partners.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo on Friday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, ahead of an August 1 deadline before 25% tariffs are due to take effect.

This is an intra-day update

