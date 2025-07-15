Gold prices pick up

KARACHI: Gold posted a modest increase in the local market on Monday, reflecting world bullion upward momentum - up by $16 to reach $3,372 per ounce, traders said.

The rising trend moved the local gold prices up by Rs1,600 to Rs359,700 per tola and Rs1,371 to settle at Rs308,384 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic and international silver prices also followed the uptrend, growing by Rs65 to Rs4,087 per tola and Rs40 to Rs3,503 per 10 grams. Global market was trading silver at $39 per ounce, the association added.

