French first lady appeals in gender rumours case

PARIS: France’s first lady has taken her case against two women over claims she used to be man to the highest appeals court after a lower court let them off, her lawyer said Monday.

On Thursday, the Paris appeals court overturned earlier convictions against the two women for spreading false claims — that went viral online — that Brigitte Macron, 72, used to be a man.

Disinformation on Macron’s gender has circulated on social media for years. Her 24-year age difference with President Emmanuel Macron has also attracted much comment.

Brigitte Macron filed a libel complaint against the two women after they posted a YouTube video in December 2021, alleging she had once been a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux — who is actually Brigitte Macron’s brother.

In the video, defendant Amandine Roy, a self-proclaimed spiritual medium, interviewed Natacha Rey, a self-described independent journalist, for four hours on her YouTube channel.