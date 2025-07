KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.605billion and the number of lots traded was 41,807.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.196billion,followed by COTS (PKR 5.765 billion), Silver (PKR 3.638 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.361 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.019 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.101 billion),Copper (PKR 425.531 million), DJ (PKR 292.413 million),Natural Gas (PKR 275.712 million),SP 500 (PKR 261.608 million), Palladium (PKR 141.653 million),Japan Equity (PKR 67.978 million), Brent (PKR 24.054 million),and Aluminium (PKR 8.642 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots amounting to PKR 24.133 million were traded.

