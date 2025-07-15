Markets Print 2025-07-15
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 14, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 286.55 287.64 JPY 1.92 1.97
EURO 335.51 338.44 AED 78.24 78.97
GBP 387.52 391.46 SAR 76.47 77.02
INTERBANK 284.75 284.95
=========================================================================
