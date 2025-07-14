BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.09%)
DCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 171.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.29%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
GCIL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
HUBC 147.78 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
LOTCHEM 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
NBP 126.31 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.69%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.63%)
PREMA 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.73%)
PRL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
SSGC 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TREET 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
TRG 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 13,806 Increased By 175.1 (1.28%)
BR30 40,211 Increased By 359.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 136,351 Increased By 2051.4 (1.53%)
KSE30 41,489 Increased By 675.1 (1.65%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

  • Federal Constabulary to provide support in ensuring security, public order countrywide
BR Web Desk Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 02:20pm
FC personnel. Photo: Radio Pakistan/File
FC personnel. Photo: Radio Pakistan/File

The federal government has decided to convert the Frontier Constabulary into a countrywide federal force, Radio Pakistan reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the force will be renamed as the Federal Constabulary and it will be empowered to operate in all four provinces, as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Officers of the Police Service of Pakistan will command the Federal Constabulary under the reorganisation framework, they said.

The sources said the establishment of the Federal Constabulary will provide substantial support in ensuring internal security and public order in the country.

State-owned TV network, PTV has quoted sources as saying that this transformation will be formalised through amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, which are expected to receive approval from the federal cabinet. Following the cabinet’s endorsement, a presidential ordinance will be issued to extend the jurisdiction of the FC across the entire country, they said.

As part of the reorganisation, recruitment for the new Federal Constabulary will be carried out nationwide, with offices established across the country, said PTV, adding security experts view this step as part of broader efforts to centralise and enhance Pakistan’s internal security infrastructure.

The establishment of the Federal Constabulary is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and strengthening national peace and security mechanisms, the state-owned broadcaster said.

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

At least six killed in Punjab as downpours wreak havoc

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Read more stories