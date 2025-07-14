Pakistan ‘decides’ to convert Frontier Constabulary into federal force to enchance security countrywide

The federal government has decided to convert the Frontier Constabulary into a countrywide federal force, Radio Pakistan reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the force will be renamed as the Federal Constabulary and it will be empowered to operate in all four provinces, as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Officers of the Police Service of Pakistan will command the Federal Constabulary under the reorganisation framework, they said.

The sources said the establishment of the Federal Constabulary will provide substantial support in ensuring internal security and public order in the country.

State-owned TV network, PTV has quoted sources as saying that this transformation will be formalised through amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, which are expected to receive approval from the federal cabinet. Following the cabinet’s endorsement, a presidential ordinance will be issued to extend the jurisdiction of the FC across the entire country, they said.

As part of the reorganisation, recruitment for the new Federal Constabulary will be carried out nationwide, with offices established across the country, said PTV, adding security experts view this step as part of broader efforts to centralise and enhance Pakistan’s internal security infrastructure.

The establishment of the Federal Constabulary is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and strengthening national peace and security mechanisms, the state-owned broadcaster said.