Japan rubber futures fall on weak tyre demand

Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday, as sluggish tyre demand dampened investor sentiment and weighed on related raw materials.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery lost 0.8 yen, or 0.25%, to 316.5 yen ($2.15) per kg as of 0231 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 115 yuan, or 0.8%, to 14,270 yuan ($1,990.21) per metric ton.

The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 35 yuan, or 0.3%, to 11,570 yuan ($1,613.65) per metric ton.

Orion, the world’s leading carbon black supplier, announced plans to shut down three to five global production lines by the end of 2025, said broker Galaxy Futures.

This comes as Orion’s carbon black business for tyres saw weak recent quarters, Galaxy added.

Carbon black is a critical material used in tyre manufacturing.

The yen firmed 0.1% to 147.27 per dollar, making yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.5%, as investors remained cautious amid ongoing U.S. tariff threats.

Elsewhere, top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from July 13-15 and on Jult 19.

In addition to severe weather conditions, higher crude oil prices and expectations of potential new economic stimulus measures in China also provided support to rubber markets, Japan Exchange Group said on Monday.

Oil prices edged higher as investors monitored U.S. sanctions on Russia that may impact global supply.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 164.7 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.5%.