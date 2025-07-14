BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures rise on strong China trade data; production curbs cap gains

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:41am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices edged higher on Monday, buoyed by resilient Chinese trade demand, though production restrictions in key steelmaking regions weighed on investor sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.2% higher at 766 yuan ($106.83) a metric ton, as of 0311 GMT.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.27% higher at $99.55 a ton.

Iron ore prices have been bolstered by macro news that is fuelling demand, said broker Everbright Futures.

Top consumer China’s iron ore imports rose 8% in June as some miners increased shipments to hit quarterly targets, following a first quarter slump caused by cyclones in top supplier Australia.

Stronger-than-expected steel demand boosted appetite for iron ore.

China’s exports gained momentum in June while imports rebounded, as exporters accelerated shipments to take advantage of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington ahead of an August deadline.

Iron ore heads for third weekly gain on hopes of China supply reforms

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday affirmed his commitment to working with China to tackle global excess steel capacity and promote a sustainable and market-driven sector.

The steel sector has continued to climb, buoyed by positive investor sentiment amid expectations of supply-side reforms, while robust demand from the manufacturing industry has provided strong price support, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Still, Everbright also noted that environmental protection-related production restrictions in major steel production hub Hebei province caused a decline in molten iron output of blast furnaces by 10,400 tons month-on-month.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE traded sideways, with coking coal down 0.05% and coke up 0.66%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly fell. Rebar was down 0.1%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.12%, stainless steel dipped 0.35%, and wire rod climbed 1.13%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures rise on strong China trade data; production curbs cap gains

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

More rains predicted after downpours wreak havoc in Punjab

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

Read more stories