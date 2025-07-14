BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:26am

Pakistani rupee declined further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:15am, the currency was hovering at 284.52, a loss of Re0.06.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.49 or 0.17%.

The local unit closed at 284.46, against 283.97 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the euro fell to a three-week low early on Monday while the Mexican peso also came under pressure after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from two of the largest US trading partners beginning August 1.

Trump on Saturday announced the latest tariffs in separate letters to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that were posted on his Truth Social media site.

Both the European Union and Mexico described the tariffs as unfair and disruptive, while the EU said it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to US tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.

Reaction in the currency market to Trump’s latest tariff threats was largely muted in Asian trade, though the euro did slip to a roughly three-week low early in the session.

The single currency later regained some ground and last traded 0.12% lower at $1.1679.

Against the Mexican peso, the US dollar rose 0.25% to 18.6699.

Elsewhere, however, the US dollar made limited gains, with sterling down just 0.07% at $1.3481, while the Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.28 per dollar.

Investors have grown increasingly desensitised to Trump’s slew of tariff threats, with his latest upheaval in the global trade landscape doing little to prevent US stocks from scaling record highs and offering just a slight boost to the US dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Monday, adding to gains of more than 2% from Friday, as investors eyed further US sanctions on Russia that may affect global supplies, but a ramp-up in Saudi output and ongoing tariff uncertainty limited gains.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $70.51 a barrel by 0400 GMT, extending a 2.51% gain on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to $68.59, up 14 cents, after settling 2.82% higher in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

More rains predicted after downpours wreak havoc in Punjab

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

Read more stories