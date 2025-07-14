South Korean shares rise on US trade talk optimism

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Monday, buoyed by hopes of further negotiations, even as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to escalate his trade war with major partners. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI added 18.20 points, or 0.57%, to 3,193.97 as of 01:24 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.64%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.04%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.87%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia gained 3.00% and up 1.59%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.62% and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics lost 1.51%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a report on Friday Kospi may soar more than 50% from the current level over a two-year period if reform efforts gain momentum.

South Korean shares rise on Nvidia-driven chip rally, central bank decision

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting August 1 after weeks of negotiations with the major U.S. trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade deal.

Of the total 932 traded issues, 484 advanced and 405 declined.

The won was quoted at 1,377.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than Friday’s close of 1,375.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,376.6 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,373.6.

The KOSPI has risen 33.11% so far this year.

In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.05 point to 107.20.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 2.462%, while the benchmark 10-year yield added 2.6 basis points to 2.856%.