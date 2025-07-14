BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares rise on US trade talk optimism

  • KOSPI added 18.20 points, or 0.57%, to 3,193.97
Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:24am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Monday, buoyed by hopes of further negotiations, even as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to escalate his trade war with major partners. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI added 18.20 points, or 0.57%, to 3,193.97 as of 01:24 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.64%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.04%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.87%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia gained 3.00% and up 1.59%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.62% and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics lost 1.51%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in a report on Friday Kospi may soar more than 50% from the current level over a two-year period if reform efforts gain momentum.

South Korean shares rise on Nvidia-driven chip rally, central bank decision

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting August 1 after weeks of negotiations with the major U.S. trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive trade deal.

Of the total 932 traded issues, 484 advanced and 405 declined.

The won was quoted at 1,377.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than Friday’s close of 1,375.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,376.6 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,373.6.

The KOSPI has risen 33.11% so far this year.

In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.05 point to 107.20.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 2.462%, while the benchmark 10-year yield added 2.6 basis points to 2.856%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares rise on US trade talk optimism

$5bn Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral trade goal: PM urges MoC to set specific targets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

More rains predicted after downpours wreak havoc in Punjab

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

Read more stories