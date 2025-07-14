Aussie shares fall as Trump tariff threats keep investors wary

Australian shares edged lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks that overshadowed gains in gold stocks and miners, as cautious investors monitored fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 8,571.9 by 0020 GMT. The benchmark had closed the last session 0.1% lower.

On Friday, Trump proposed raising the baseline tariff on countries to 15% or 20% from the current 10%, and a day later, threatened to impose 30% duties on most goods from the European Union and Mexico starting August 1 despite ongoing negotiations.

Australia faces a 10% baseline tariff on most exports to the U.S.

On the local bourse, healthcare stocks lost 0.4%, leading the fall. Last week, Trump said he plans to announce tariffs of up to 200% on imported pharmaceuticals, but added he would give drugmakers about a year “to get their act together.”

Healthcare major CSL dropped 0.2%.

Australian shares inch lower as banks, gold stocks drag; Johns Lyng surges

Information technology stocks followed and dropped 0.1%, with NEXTDC shedding 0.1% and ASX-listed shares of Block slipping 4.4%.

Meanwhile, miners rose 0.4%, tracking a surge in iron ore prices.

Mining majors BHP and Rio Tinto gained 0.8% each.

Gold stocks also advanced, adding 1.7% as bullion prices rose.

Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources were up 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.8%, tracking a rise in oil prices. Oil and gas firm Woodside Energy rose 0.7% and Santos added 0.4%.

In company news, Abacus Storage King gained 5.1% after the company said it got a sweetened A$2.17 billion ($1.43 billion) buyout offer from a consortium involving Ki Corporation and U.S.-listed Public Storage.

Diversified miner South32 dipped more than 5% after flagging impairment at its Mozal aluminium smelter in Mozambique.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,645.22.