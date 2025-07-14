BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
Markets

Aussie shares fall as Trump tariff threats keep investors wary

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:16am

Australian shares edged lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks that overshadowed gains in gold stocks and miners, as cautious investors monitored fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 8,571.9 by 0020 GMT. The benchmark had closed the last session 0.1% lower.

On Friday, Trump proposed raising the baseline tariff on countries to 15% or 20% from the current 10%, and a day later, threatened to impose 30% duties on most goods from the European Union and Mexico starting August 1 despite ongoing negotiations.

Australia faces a 10% baseline tariff on most exports to the U.S.

On the local bourse, healthcare stocks lost 0.4%, leading the fall. Last week, Trump said he plans to announce tariffs of up to 200% on imported pharmaceuticals, but added he would give drugmakers about a year “to get their act together.”

Healthcare major CSL dropped 0.2%.

Australian shares inch lower as banks, gold stocks drag; Johns Lyng surges

Information technology stocks followed and dropped 0.1%, with NEXTDC shedding 0.1% and ASX-listed shares of Block slipping 4.4%.

Meanwhile, miners rose 0.4%, tracking a surge in iron ore prices.

Mining majors BHP and Rio Tinto gained 0.8% each.

Gold stocks also advanced, adding 1.7% as bullion prices rose.

Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources were up 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.8%, tracking a rise in oil prices. Oil and gas firm Woodside Energy rose 0.7% and Santos added 0.4%.

In company news, Abacus Storage King gained 5.1% after the company said it got a sweetened A$2.17 billion ($1.43 billion) buyout offer from a consortium involving Ki Corporation and U.S.-listed Public Storage.

Diversified miner South32 dipped more than 5% after flagging impairment at its Mozal aluminium smelter in Mozambique.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,645.22.

