BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
DCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 171.36 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.35%)
FCCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.96%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.13%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PREMA 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 119.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.3%)
SSGC 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
TRG 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,782 Increased By 151.3 (1.11%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 284.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 135,853 Increased By 1552.8 (1.16%)
KSE30 41,298 Increased By 483.9 (1.19%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls for 3rd day as trade impasse, election weigh on sentiment

Reuters Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 12:35pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge slid for a third-straight session on Monday as concerns about an upcoming domestic election and unresolved trade talks with the United States weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.3% lower, while the broader Topix gauge ended flat.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said Japan would continue tariff negotiations with the U.S. after U.S. President Donald Trump last week raised tariffs on Japanese imports to 25% starting August 1.

However, these talks could face challenges, as prospects of Ishiba’s ruling coalition retaining its majority in the upper house after a vote on July 20 are dimming.

“If the ruling party were to lose its majority in the upper house, there is a risk that trade negotiations with the U.S. will be delayed, and market concerns about fiscal expansion will increase,” said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.

“I think there is a great possibility that the Japanese stock market will be affected by these developments.”

Japan’s Nikkei inches higher as chip stocks track Wall Street’s record finish

There were 106 advancers on the Nikkei index against 119 decliners. The largest losers by percentage in the gauge were online retailer Mercari, down 5.4%, followed by videogame maker Nexon, which slid 4.2%.

The largest gainers in the index were major manufacturers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and IHI, both surging more than 3.6%.

Real trade negotiations are likely to be compressed in the period after Japan’s upper house election and Trump’s latest deadline of August 1, said Weston Nakamura, a markets analyst who publishes the Across the Spread newsletter.

Even so, Japan and South Korea are looking comparatively better after subsequent tariff announcements by Trump, such as 50% against Brazil, he said.

“So, this Monday, Japan and Korea’s situation doesn’t look so bad anymore,” Nakamura said. “They still remain the relatively favoured nations.”

