China stocks gain on exports pickup; GDP data eyed

HONG KONG: China stocks inched higher, while Hong Kong shares were flat on Monday, as markets reacted cautiously to positive trade data and awaited GDP figures amid lingering tariff concerns.

At midday trading break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, nearing its highest level since October.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.1% to stand at 24,166.03 after swinging between gains and losses during the morning session, while the tech index added 0.2%.

Fresh data released on Monday showed China’s trade activities rebounded as exporters capitalised on a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington ahead of a looming August deadline.

Exports rose 5.8% year-on-year in June, beating forecast, while imports rebounded 1.1% following a 3.4% decline in May.

Markets are now watching second-quarter GDP data due Tuesday, which is projected to grow 5.1%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

China’s economy is now on track to achieve its 5% annual growth target, but might face growing pressure as upcoming U.S. tariffs loom, according to analysts at BOCI China.

“We recommend paying attention to the July Politburo meeting’s guidance on economic growth prospects for the second half of the year and the deployment of growth stabilization measures. We temporarily maintain our optimistic view on risk assets,” they said.

Leading gains in mainland on Monday, the banking sector climbed 1.2% to recoup some of Friday’s loss. The energy sector added 0.8%.

However, the property sector slipped 1.4%, continuing to pare last week’s rally, which was spurred by speculation about potential stimulus measures.

There has been some noise saying that the central government may have new policies coming out to stimulate the markets nationwide, but “we believe that upcoming demand-side property market easing measures are likely incremental instead of large-scale,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday.

Around the region, sentiment was weak as the latest salvo of threats in the U.S. tariff wars kept investors on edge, though there were still hopes it was mainly a bluster by President Donald Trump.

MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.17%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.15%.