BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
CPHL 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
DCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.6%)
DGKC 171.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.4%)
FCCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
HUBC 147.30 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.16%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.93%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.53%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
NBP 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PAEL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.21%)
PPL 170.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PREMA 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
PRL 33.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
SNGP 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.62%)
SSGC 46.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TREET 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.43%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 13,796 Increased By 165 (1.21%)
BR30 40,174 Increased By 323.3 (0.81%)
KSE100 135,849 Increased By 1549.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 41,302 Increased By 487.3 (1.19%)
Jul 14, 2025
Markets

India shares edge lower as IT losses outweigh broader gains

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks edged down in early trade on Monday, as losses in information technology stocks following weak earnings overshadowed gains in other sectors.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.25% to 25,087.85 points, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.31% to 82,243.94, as of 9:47 a.m. IST.

The IT index slid more than 1% and was the biggest sectoral loser, extending its 4% fall last week, as uncertainty over U.S. tariffs continued to weigh on demand.

Sector leader Tata Consultancy Services posted weak results last week, which propelled investors to remain cautious ahead of the earnings from other companies in the sector, analysts said.

Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys fell in the range of 1.1%-1.4%, and were among the top five Nifty 50 losers on the day.

While Infosys is scheduled to report its earnings next week, the other three will report their quarterly numbers this week.

India’s equity benchmarks log weekly losses as IT stocks drag

“The (market) momentum is slackening as earnings visibility remains feeble, and factors supporting valuations are fading,” said Dhananjay Sinha, CEO and co-head of institutional equities at Systematix Group.

Ten of the 13 major sectors advanced in early trade. The broader mid- and small-caps rose 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would impose a 30% tariff on most imports from the European Union and Mexico from August 1, even as they are locked in long negotiations.

Among individual stocks, exchange operator BSE and Jane Street’s India trading partner Nuvama Wealth Management rose 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively, after a report that the U.S. trading firm has deposited $567 million in escrow accounts, allowing it to resume trading in India.

