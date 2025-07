Undefeated Pakistan will face Japan in the final of the Men’s U-18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025 at Dazhou, China, on Sunday.

The match will start at half past four in the afternoon.

Pakistan has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. It reached the final after defeating Malaysia 4-3 in the semi-finals.

In earlier matches, it beat hosts China 2-1, Bangladesh 6-3, Sri Lanka 9-0 and Hong Kong 8-0