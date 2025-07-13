Gold prices extend gains

KARACHI: Gold prices further grew on Saturday as world bullion rates soared by $11 to settle at $3,356 per ounce, traders said.

The international upstik drove gold prices up by Rs1,100 to Rs358,100 per tola and Rs944 to Rs307,013 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver flight continued by another rise of Rs85 to Rs4,022 per tola and Rs73 to Rs3,448 per 10 grams with international market trading the white metal at above $38 per ounce, the association added.

It is important to highlight that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

