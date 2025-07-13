BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-13

Gold prices extend gains

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KARACHI: Gold prices further grew on Saturday as world bullion rates soared by $11 to settle at $3,356 per ounce, traders said.

The international upstik drove gold prices up by Rs1,100 to Rs358,100 per tola and Rs944 to Rs307,013 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver flight continued by another rise of Rs85 to Rs4,022 per tola and Rs73 to Rs3,448 per 10 grams with international market trading the white metal at above $38 per ounce, the association added.

It is important to highlight that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices extend gains

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories