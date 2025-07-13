KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 26.485 billion and the number of lots traded were3 7,624.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.896 billion, followed by COTS (PKR5.646 billion), Silver (PKR 4.342 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.162 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.537 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.262 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 643.966 million),Copper (PKR 504.283 million), Palladium (PKR 167.239 million), SP 500 (PKR 141.867 million),DJ (PKR 102.172 million), Brent (PKR 34.458 million), Japan Equity (PKR 11.276 million), and Aluminum (PKR 3.618 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots amounting to PKR 28.818 million were traded.

