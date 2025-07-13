BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-13

Copper drifts lower on worries about tariffs hitting US demand

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Friday as investors worried that the 50% tariff on the metal due to be imposed on US imports will erode demand, and as speculators unwound positions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was 0.6% weaker at $9,640 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, down from the three-month peak of $10,020.50 touched on July 2.

The contract was on track to shed about 2% this week, a second weekly decline. “Given that you have this punitive tariff in the US, you will have a dampening impact on demand,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.

“Another element, I think, is position squaring from speculators, who now need to reassess the situation, which had been quite bullish before.” Menke expects the LME price to head back to $9,000 a ton or below. Speculators pushed up US copper prices in recent months on expectations of tariffs following an announcement in February of an investigation into duties on imports.

COMEX copper futures hit an all-time peak of $5.90 a lb this week after the 50% levy was announced, but on Friday fell 1.5% to $5.51 by 1220 GMT, bringing the premium of COMEX over LME copper to $2,521 a ton, or 26%.

COMEX prices were also weighed by an inventory overhang after traders shipped roughly about a year’s worth of copper to the United States so far this year to beat the tariff, analysts said.

Investors were also grappling with uncertainties, such as which copper products would be included in the tariff and whether certain countries might get exceptions.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.05% higher to 78,430 yuan ($10,937.87), but ended the week down 2.05%, after a gain of 2.8% during the previous two weeks. Among other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.6% in official activity to $2,592.50 a ton, nickel shed 0.9% to $15,150, zinc lost 1% to $2,748, lead fell 0.8% to $2,027 and tin was down 0.3% at $33,445.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper drifts lower on worries about tariffs hitting US demand

Tensions mount as PTI convoy reaches Lahore

Nationwide protest campaign: PTI lawmakers step up efforts aimed at getting party founder released

$207.17m Punjab housing programme: WB gives moderately satisfactory rating

Jam Kamal meets Dy Governor SBV: Pakistan & Vietnam to renew, modernize banking sector cooperation agreement

Finance Act 2025: Pakistan’s auto industry grapples with enforcement challenges

Digital Enforcement Stations to curb smuggling: FBR says to interact with 5 key stakeholders

Discos’ sell off: ‘Turkish model’ under consideration

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to deepen security ties

Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force’

Court suspends blocking of 5 more YouTube channels

Read more stories