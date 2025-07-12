Vietnam keen to invest & trade with Pakistan, says Kamal

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 11
|
284.65
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 11
|
284.46
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 11
|
147.23
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 11
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 11
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jul 11
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 11
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 11
|
6,259.75
|
India Sensex / Jul 11
|
82,500.47
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 11
|
39,569.68
|
Nasdaq / Jul 11
|
20,585.53
|
Hang Seng / Jul 11
|
24,139.57
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 11
|
8,941.12
|
Dow Jones / Jul 11
|
44,371.51
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 11
|
24,255.31
|
France CAC40 / Jul 11
|
7,829.29
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 11
|
68.45
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 11
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 11
|
306,069
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 11
|
3,355.59
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 11
|
67.42
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 12
|
266.79
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 12
|
272.98
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Jul 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.60
▲ 1 (17.86%)
|
Premier Insurance / Jul 11
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
9.30
▲ 1 (12.05%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Jul 11
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
11.39
▲ 1.04 (10.05%)
|
Sally Textile / Jul 11
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
12.73
▲ 1.16 (10.03%)
|
Gammon Pak / Jul 11
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
27.57
▲ 2.51 (10.02%)
|
J.A.Textile / Jul 11
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
32.74
▲ 2.98 (10.01%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jul 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
26.51
▲ 2.41 (10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jul 11
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
26,152.94
▲ 2377.54 (10%)
|
Invest Bank / Jul 11
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
13.64
▲ 1.24 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Jul 11
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
16.28
▲ 1.48 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 11
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
7.72
▼ -1 (-11.47%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Jul 11
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
26
▼ -2.89 (-10%)
|
Gatron Ind. / Jul 11
Gatron (Industries) Limited(GATI)
|
167.13
▼ -18.57 (-10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 11
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
40.59
▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Jul 11
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
114.45
▼ -11.22 (-8.93%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Jul 11
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
82.71
▼ -7.5 (-8.31%)
|
Bannu Woollen / Jul 11
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited(BNWM)
|
93.89
▼ -8.46 (-8.27%)
|
AL-Noor Sugar / Jul 11
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited(ALNRS)
|
89.27
▼ -7.73 (-7.97%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jul 11
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
80.73
▼ -6.8 (-7.77%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Jul 11
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
9.28
▼ -0.72 (-7.2%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
94,133,007
▲ 0.08
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jul 11
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
25,050,249
▲ 0.44
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jul 11
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
23,604,546
▼ -0.2
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
22,915,484
▼ -0.03
|
Hascol Petrol / Jul 11
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
19,202,510
▼ -0.09
|
Azgard Nine / Jul 11
Azgard Nine Limited(ANL)
|
18,508,847
▼ -0.35
|
Dewan Motors / Jul 11
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
18,372,236
▲ 0.76
|
Pak Elektron / Jul 11
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
16,414,076
▲ 1.28
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 11
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
15,530,012
▲ 0.89
|
Fauji Cement / Jul 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
14,410,246
▲ 0.59
