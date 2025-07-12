BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China, ASEAN to submit upgraded free trade deal to leaders in October, says China’s foreign minister

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2025 02:12pm
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to the media as he walks between meetings during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025. Photo: AFP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to the media as he walks between meetings during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025. Photo: AFP

SHANGHAI: China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to submit a pact upgrading their free trade areas to their leaders for approval in October, according to China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday.

Negotiations about the so-called 3.0 version of the free trade zone started in November 2022 and completed in May, seeking to cover areas such as the digital economy, green economy and supply chain connectivity.

Rubio to meet China’s Wang Yi in Malaysia amid trade tension

China and ASEAN also agreed on a five-year action plan that specifies collaboration between the two sides in over 40 fields in the coming years, according to a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing Wang’s comments after attending the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Wang also said the two sides agreed to strive to complete consultations next year on a code of conduct in the South China Sea - a set of guidelines aiming to manage disputes in the region, where Beijing and several ASEAN members have overlapping maritime claims.

China Wang Yi asean

Comments

200 characters

China, ASEAN to submit upgraded free trade deal to leaders in October, says China’s foreign minister

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to further enhance security cooperation

Vietnam keen to invest & trade with Pakistan, says Kamal

PPP leaders discuss formulating ‘joint strategy’ with JUI-F for Senate polls

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Minister, Google team discuss Pak AI landscape

Google hires Windsurf execs in $2.4 billion deal to advance AI coding ambitions

Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement

Sec 21(s) of ITO: FBR yet to issue guidelines

Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

Bureaucracy main hurdle to uplift: PM

Read more stories