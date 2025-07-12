PCB invites applications for hiring consultants

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited applications for hiring consultants for a cluster of hotels in Lahore and Karachi.

Applications for feasibility study and transaction advisory services for the improvement of a cluster of hotels in Lahore and Karachi have been invited, a PCB spokesman said.

The consultant firm will be responsible for providing values according to the market value on the hotels project.

Firms registered with the Income Tax and Sales Tax Department can submit applications by August 7, the spokesman added.

