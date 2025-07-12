WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 11, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jul-25 09-Jul-25 08-Jul-25 07-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101568 0.101613 0.101681 0.101606 Euro 0.853592 0.85375 0.854462 0.854724 Japanese yen 0.00499832 0.00496075 0.004995 0.005049 U.K. pound 0.99141 0.99125 0.990128 0.991372 U.S. dollar 0.729005 0.729826 0.729188 0.728789 Algerian dinar 0.00562402 0.00562683 0.00563 0.005626 Australian dollar 0.477425 0.476868 0.476816 0.474442 Botswana pula 0.0547483 0.054664 0.054689 0.054732 Brazilian real 0.131525 0.133619 0.133637 0.13361 Brunei dollar 0.569624 0.569287 0.570436 0.570749 Canadian dollar 0.533149 0.533677 Chilean peso 0.000768725 0.000771984 0.000776 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0346601 0.0346777 0.034662 0.034708 Danish krone 0.114406 0.114425 0.114526 0.114568 Indian rupee 0.0085186 0.00850634 0.008507 0.008493 Israeli New Shekel 0.22051 0.219299 0.217344 0.218396 Korean won 0.000530649 0.000533499 0.000534 0.000534 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38979 2.3913 2.39 2.38947 Malaysian ringgit 0.17143 0.171562 0.172039 0.172128 Mauritian rupee 0.0161231 0.0160441 0.016113 0.016112 Mexican peso 0.0391376 0.0392944 0.038965 0.039036 New Zealand dollar 0.437913 0.437859 0.438096 0.439715 Norwegian krone 0.0723198 0.0721685 0.072231 0.071974 Omani rial 1.89598 1.89812 1.89646 1.89542 Peruvian sol 0.205001 0.205119 Philippine peso 0.0128865 0.0129296 0.012885 0.012903 Polish zloty 0.201333 0.201621 0.201795 0.20094 Qatari riyal 0.200276 0.200502 0.200326 0.200217 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194401 0.19462 0.19445 0.194344 Singapore dollar 0.569624 0.569287 0.570436 0.570749 Swedish krona 0.0765416 0.0764701 0.0765 0.076557 Swiss franc 0.917449 0.916694 0.914342 0.914301 Thai baht 0.022353 0.022437 0.022384 Trinidadian dollar 0.107951 0.107903 U.A.E. dirham 0.198504 0.198727 0.198554 0.198445 Uruguayan peso 0.017955 0.018021 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

