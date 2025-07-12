BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Markets Print 2025-07-12

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 11, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        10-Jul-25      09-Jul-25      08-Jul-25      07-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101568       0.101613       0.101681       0.101606
Euro                             0.853592        0.85375       0.854462       0.854724
Japanese yen                   0.00499832     0.00496075       0.004995       0.005049
U.K. pound                        0.99141        0.99125       0.990128       0.991372
U.S. dollar                      0.729005       0.729826       0.729188       0.728789
Algerian dinar                 0.00562402     0.00562683        0.00563       0.005626
Australian dollar                0.477425       0.476868       0.476816       0.474442
Botswana pula                   0.0547483       0.054664       0.054689       0.054732
Brazilian real                   0.131525       0.133619       0.133637        0.13361
Brunei dollar                    0.569624       0.569287       0.570436       0.570749
Canadian dollar                                                0.533149       0.533677
Chilean peso                  0.000768725    0.000771984       0.000776       0.000782
Czech koruna                    0.0346601      0.0346777       0.034662       0.034708
Danish krone                     0.114406       0.114425       0.114526       0.114568
Indian rupee                    0.0085186     0.00850634       0.008507       0.008493
Israeli New Shekel                0.22051       0.219299       0.217344       0.218396
Korean won                    0.000530649    0.000533499       0.000534       0.000534
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38979         2.3913           2.39        2.38947
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17143       0.171562       0.172039       0.172128
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161231      0.0160441       0.016113       0.016112
Mexican peso                    0.0391376      0.0392944       0.038965       0.039036
New Zealand dollar               0.437913       0.437859       0.438096       0.439715
Norwegian krone                 0.0723198      0.0721685       0.072231       0.071974
Omani rial                        1.89598        1.89812        1.89646        1.89542
Peruvian sol                                                   0.205001       0.205119
Philippine peso                 0.0128865      0.0129296       0.012885       0.012903
Polish zloty                     0.201333       0.201621       0.201795        0.20094
Qatari riyal                     0.200276       0.200502       0.200326       0.200217
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194401        0.19462        0.19445       0.194344
Singapore dollar                 0.569624       0.569287       0.570436       0.570749
Swedish krona                   0.0765416      0.0764701         0.0765       0.076557
Swiss franc                      0.917449       0.916694       0.914342       0.914301
Thai baht                                       0.022353       0.022437       0.022384
Trinidadian dollar                                             0.107951       0.107903
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198504       0.198727       0.198554       0.198445
Uruguayan peso                                                 0.017955       0.018021
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

