Jul 12, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-12

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 11, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 11, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.93    11.43
2-Week      10.88    11.38
1-Month     10.85    11.35
3-Month     10.80    11.05
6-Month     10.78    11.03
9-Month     10.71    11.21
1-Year      10.68    11.18
==========================

Data source: SBP







