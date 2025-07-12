Markets Print 2025-07-12
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 11, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.93 11.43
2-Week 10.88 11.38
1-Month 10.85 11.35
3-Month 10.80 11.05
6-Month 10.78 11.03
9-Month 10.71 11.21
1-Year 10.68 11.18
==========================
Data source: SBP
