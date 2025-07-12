Markets Print 2025-07-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 11, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 134,299.77
High: 134,931.96
Low: 134,130.41
Net Change: 517.42
Volume (000): 290,064
Value (000): 23,991,943
Makt Cap (000) 4,015,692,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,427.83
NET CH (+) 419.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,840.73
NET CH (+) 103.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 38,925.79
NET CH (-) 78.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,230.80
NET CH (+) 164.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,229.03
NET CH (+) 52.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,046.56
NET CH (-) 25.94
------------------------------------
As on: 11- JULY -2025
====================================
