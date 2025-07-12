BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 52 (0.38%)
BR30 39,851 Increased By 184.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Markets Print 2025-07-12

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 11, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 11, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                134,299.77
High:                     134,931.96
Low:                      134,130.41
Net Change:                   517.42
Volume (000):                290,064
Value (000):              23,991,943
Makt Cap (000)         4,015,692,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,427.83
NET CH                    (+) 419.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,840.73
NET CH                    (+) 103.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 38,925.79
NET CH                     (-) 78.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,230.80
NET CH                    (+) 164.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,229.03
NET CH                     (+) 52.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,046.56
NET CH                     (-) 25.94
------------------------------------
As on:                11- JULY -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

