KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 11, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 134,299.77 High: 134,931.96 Low: 134,130.41 Net Change: 517.42 Volume (000): 290,064 Value (000): 23,991,943 Makt Cap (000) 4,015,692,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,427.83 NET CH (+) 419.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,840.73 NET CH (+) 103.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 38,925.79 NET CH (-) 78.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,230.80 NET CH (+) 164.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,229.03 NET CH (+) 52.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,046.56 NET CH (-) 25.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 11- JULY -2025 ====================================

