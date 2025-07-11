BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Jul 11, 2025
Markets

Rupee gains against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 284.56 against US dollar
Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 04:26pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 284.46, a gain of Re0.1.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 284.56.

Internationally, the US dollar rose on Friday on more signs of upheaval in the global trade landscape, as US President Donald Trump announced more tariffs and said he planned to impose blanket levies of 15% or 20% on most trade partners.

Most currencies initially held to tight ranges early in the Asian trading session, though the dollar later gained ground on the back of Trump’s latest comments, which added to the uncertainty around his evolving trade policy.

The Canadian dollar was among the biggest losers, falling more than 0.5% to 1.3726 per US dollar after Trump announced a 35% tariff rate for goods imported from Canada, starting August 1.

Trump on Thursday also said the European Union could receive a letter on tariff rates by Friday, throwing into question the progress of trade talks between Washington and the bloc.

The euro fell 0.25% to $1.1671 and was headed for a weekly decline of nearly 1%.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar also slipped 0.31% to $0.6568 as the overall market mood turned sour.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would make an announcement regarding Russia, raising the prospect of more sanctions on the major oil producer, while tariff concern and rising OPEC+ output capped gains.

Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.28%, at $68.83 a barrel as of 0408 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 24 cents, or 0.36%, to $66.81 a barrel.

So far this week, Brent has added 0.8% and WTI has dipped 0.2%.

