BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-11

PM orders urgent overhaul of NTC

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed an urgent overhaul of the National Tariff Commission (NTC) as part of a wider strategy to modernise the country’s trade policy and shift the focus towards export-led growth.

The directive came during a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister to review the Commission’s performance, which was attended by senior government officials.

The prime minister called for a complete restructuring of the NTC, the government body responsible for overseeing customs duties, emphasising the need to strengthen its legal, administrative, and institutional capacity.

PM Shehbaz orders urgent reorganization of National Tariff Commission

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif stressed that the NTC must be “restructured along modern lines to fulfil its mandate effectively.”

He noted that the Commission should possess robust capabilities for collecting and analysing data on domestic business conditions as well as global trade flows.

Sharif also ordered a third-party review of the Commission’s recent performance, underlining the importance of aligning the body with the evolving needs of the country’s new tariff regime.

The decision follows the unveiling of the 2025-26 federal budget, which includes plans to lower the country’s overall tariff regime by more than four percentage points over the next five years.

Under the new National Tariff Policy 2025-30, the government aims to eliminate additional customs and regulatory duties, along with phasing out the fifth schedule of the Customs Act, 1969.

The revised tariff structure will include four duty slabs, ranging from 0% to a maximum of 15%.

The NTC plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s trade policy. Customs duties are projected to contribute around 6% of total tax revenues in the upcoming fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25.

While a modest share, the duties remain politically sensitive, particularly for domestic industries seeking protection from cheaper imports.

The prime minister also directed that the Commission’s appellate tribunal be made operational without delay. He underscored the importance of building an independent research capacity within the NTC to better address the challenges faced by local industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif NTC

Comments

200 characters

PM orders urgent overhaul of NTC

Population growth, climate change: Aurangzeb identifies ‘critical’ existential challenges facing country

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Public Sector Development Programme: Govt spends major chunk of Rs640bn on infrastructure

KHCL slams draft IGCEP revision excluding Kohala HPP

Minister defends EMO, terms changes ‘a grave sin’

Russian Dy PM tells high-powered body: Putin seeks to deepen trade, energy cooperation

Soviet-built PSM: Russia, Pakistan discuss revival

FBR approached against new ‘Password Policy’

PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

Read more stories