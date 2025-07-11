BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-11

PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed officials to develop a comprehensive reform plan aimed at transforming Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) into a globally competitive powerhouse in the maritime sector.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Sharif reviewed the corporation’s restructuring efforts, operational performance, and ambitious expansion strategies. He underscored the vast untapped potential of Pakistan’s shipping industry, urging the swift formulation of policies to entice private sector investment.

“The shipping sector holds immense promise for investment. A comprehensive plan must be crafted to actively encourage private sector participation,” the prime minister stressed, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

In a clear signal of intent, Sharif called for urgent measures to boost the PNSC fleet and promote its vessels for domestic cargo transport on a fiercely competitive footing.

He also instructed officials to bring in industry experts and consultants to align the corporation’s operations with international best practices.

The reforms, he asserted, would not only slash Pakistan’s dependence on foreign shipping firms and conserve precious foreign exchange but also open up fresh employment opportunities for Pakistani seafarers.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ahad Cheema and Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, alongside senior officials. Participants were updated on PNSC’s current fleet size, the scale of Pakistan’s annual cargo movement, and bold plans for future growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif PNSC PNSC globally competitive

Comments

200 characters

PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

Population growth, climate change: Aurangzeb identifies ‘critical’ existential challenges facing country

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Public Sector Development Programme: Govt spends major chunk of Rs640bn on infrastructure

PM orders urgent overhaul of NTC

KHCL slams draft IGCEP revision excluding Kohala HPP

Minister defends EMO, terms changes ‘a grave sin’

Russian Dy PM tells high-powered body: Putin seeks to deepen trade, energy cooperation

Soviet-built PSM: Russia, Pakistan discuss revival

FBR approached against new ‘Password Policy’

Read more stories