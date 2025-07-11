PM orders reform plan to make PNSC globally competitive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed officials to develop a comprehensive reform plan aimed at transforming Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) into a globally competitive powerhouse in the maritime sector.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Sharif reviewed the corporation’s restructuring efforts, operational performance, and ambitious expansion strategies. He underscored the vast untapped potential of Pakistan’s shipping industry, urging the swift formulation of policies to entice private sector investment.

“The shipping sector holds immense promise for investment. A comprehensive plan must be crafted to actively encourage private sector participation,” the prime minister stressed, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a clear signal of intent, Sharif called for urgent measures to boost the PNSC fleet and promote its vessels for domestic cargo transport on a fiercely competitive footing.

He also instructed officials to bring in industry experts and consultants to align the corporation’s operations with international best practices.

The reforms, he asserted, would not only slash Pakistan’s dependence on foreign shipping firms and conserve precious foreign exchange but also open up fresh employment opportunities for Pakistani seafarers.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ahad Cheema and Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, alongside senior officials. Participants were updated on PNSC’s current fleet size, the scale of Pakistan’s annual cargo movement, and bold plans for future growth.

