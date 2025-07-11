Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Gold took a big stride on Thursday, tracking a global uptrend in bullion prices by $32 to $3,324 per ounce, traders said.

As a result, local market soared by Rs3,200 and Rs2,744, moving gold rates to Rs354,700 per tola and Rs304,098 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver prices grew by Rs10 to Rs3,851 per tola and Rs8 to Rs3301 per 10 grams, while international market stood around $37 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

