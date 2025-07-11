BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-11

‘Pak-BD trade will soon reach $1bn mark’

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: Deputy High Commissioner Bangladesh, S M Mahbubul Alam, stated that the trade volume between Pakistan and Bangladesh currently stands at US 800 million dollars, with expectations that it will soon reach US one billion dollars.

He mentioned that sixteen trade delegations from Pakistan have visited Bangladesh so far this year.

He made these remarks while addressing the launching ceremony of the third Made in Pakistan Single-Country Exhibition and Business Conference, organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, to be held from September 23 to 27 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The ceremony was also addressed by TDAP Secretary Shehryar Taj, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Fahad Barlas, and founding Chairman Khurshid Barlas. A large number of traders and women entrepreneurs, including Imran Ismail, Nazli Abid Nisar, and Dar Shehwar, attended the event.

Deputy High Commissioner Mahbubul Alam noted that Bangladesh has imported rice and sugar from Pakistan this year. He also announced that Bangladeshi visas for Pakistani businessmen participating in the exhibition will be issued within 7 days, and for women entrepreneurs within 3 days.

TDAP Secretary Shehryar Taj said that the TDAP Board has approved participation in 126 exhibitions this year, with a focus on promoting IT globally. He also announced a 50% fee reduction for women participating in exhibitions this year.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon emphasized the urgent need to launch direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh, highlighting increased demand due to growing business activity. He stated that the single-country exhibition will open new pathways for bilateral trade.

Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, Fahad Barlas, shared details of the third Made in Pakistan Single-Country Exhibition, stating that it will showcase products from various sectors including: textile industry, food products, electrical appliances, kitchenware/crockery, consumer goods, footwear, household items, tiles and ceramics, furniture and fixtures, jewellery and ornaments, marble and glass, sports goods, service providers, fashion and fabrics, tourism and hospitality industry, machinery and equipment, paints, varnishes, and chemicals, HVACR systems, sanitary ware and fixtures, handicrafts and more.

Founding Chairman Khurshid Barlas stated that the objective of the event is to highlight Pakistani products and introduce them in the Bangladeshi market, thereby strengthening trade relations between the two countries. He added that the exhibition would open new doors for trade and play a key role in introducing Pakistani products to international markets.

A documentary film was also shown at the event featuring exhibitions held in Saudi Arabia, the UK, and Bahrain.

