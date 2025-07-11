Japanese rubber futures extend gains on Thailand weather concerns

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday, as heavy rains in top producer Thailand threatened supply, while positive US tyre imports provided further support to the market.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery was up 1.5 yen, or 0.48%, at 314.8 yen ($2.15) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 400 yuan, or 2.86%, to 14,405 yuan ($2,007.33) per metric ton.

The most-active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 300 yuan, or 2.65%, to 11,615 yuan ($1,618.54) per ton.

Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that could cause flash floods and overflows from July 10-13.

Meanwhile, US tyre imports increased 6.4% year-on-year, while new orders for automobiles and parts increased month-on-month in May, providing support to rubber demand, broker Galaxy Futures said in a note. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.