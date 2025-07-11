KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 28.728 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,105.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.066 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.183 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.298 billion), Silver (PKR 1.957 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.839 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.528 billion),Copper (PKR 1.024 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 245.065 million), DJ (PKR 190.504 million), Palladium (PKR 127.279 million), SP500 (PKR 141.339 million), Japan Equity (PKR 22.690 million), Brent (PKR 11.179 million) and Aluminium (PKR 0.719 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 28.728 million were traded.

