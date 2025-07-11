WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 10, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 09-Jul-25 08-Jul-25 07-Jul-25 03-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101613 0.101681 0.101606 0.101441 Euro 0.85375 0.854462 0.854724 0.855926 Japanese yen 0.00496075 0.00499512 0.00504911 0.00506039 U.K. pound 0.99125 0.990128 0.991372 0.992538 U.S. dollar 0.729826 0.729188 0.728789 0.726469 Algerian dinar 0.00562683 0.00562997 0.00562563 0.00561728 Australian dollar 0.476868 0.476816 0.474442 0.477435 Botswana pula 0.054664 0.0546891 0.0547321 0.0549211 Brazilian real 0.133619 0.133637 0.13361 0.13403 Brunei dollar 0.569287 0.570436 0.570749 0.570182 Canadian dollar 0.533149 0.533677 Chilean peso 0.000771984 0.000775501 0.000781677 0.000784092 Czech koruna 0.0346777 0.0346622 0.0347075 0.034731 Danish krone 0.114425 0.114526 0.114568 0.114712 Indian rupee 0.00850634 0.00850675 0.00849256 0.00849551 Israeli New Shekel 0.219299 0.217344 0.218396 0.216147 Korean won 0.000533499 0.000533578 0.000534224 0.000534404 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3913 2.39 2.38947 2.38265 Malaysian ringgit 0.171562 0.172039 0.172128 0.171986 Mauritian rupee 0.0160441 0.0161133 0.0161116 0.0161224 Mexican peso 0.0392944 0.0389648 0.0390357 0.038921 New Zealand dollar 0.437859 0.438096 0.439715 0.441838 Norwegian krone 0.0721685 0.0722312 0.0719735 0.0720782 Omani rial 1.89812 1.89646 1.89542 1.88939 Peruvian sol 0.205001 0.205119 Philippine peso 0.0129296 0.012885 0.0129026 0.0128941 Polish zloty 0.201621 0.201795 0.20094 0.201032 Qatari riyal 0.200502 0.200326 0.200217 0.199579 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19462 0.19445 0.194344 0.193725 Singapore dollar 0.569287 0.570436 0.570749 0.570182 Swedish krona 0.0764701 0.0764996 0.0765572 0.0760721 Swiss franc 0.916694 0.914342 0.914301 0.916738 Thai baht 0.022353 0.0224372 0.0223843 0.02246 Trinidadian dollar 0.107951 0.107903 U.A.E. dirham 0.198727 0.198554 0.198445 0.197813 Uruguayan peso 0.0179545 0.0180206 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

