BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 10, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        09-Jul-25      08-Jul-25      07-Jul-25      03-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101613       0.101681       0.101606       0.101441
Euro                              0.85375       0.854462       0.854724       0.855926
Japanese yen                   0.00496075     0.00499512     0.00504911     0.00506039
U.K. pound                        0.99125       0.990128       0.991372       0.992538
U.S. dollar                      0.729826       0.729188       0.728789       0.726469
Algerian dinar                 0.00562683     0.00562997     0.00562563     0.00561728
Australian dollar                0.476868       0.476816       0.474442       0.477435
Botswana pula                    0.054664      0.0546891      0.0547321      0.0549211
Brazilian real                   0.133619       0.133637        0.13361        0.13403
Brunei dollar                    0.569287       0.570436       0.570749       0.570182
Canadian dollar                                 0.533149       0.533677
Chilean peso                  0.000771984    0.000775501    0.000781677    0.000784092
Czech koruna                    0.0346777      0.0346622      0.0347075       0.034731
Danish krone                     0.114425       0.114526       0.114568       0.114712
Indian rupee                   0.00850634     0.00850675     0.00849256     0.00849551
Israeli New Shekel               0.219299       0.217344       0.218396       0.216147
Korean won                    0.000533499    0.000533578    0.000534224    0.000534404
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.3913           2.39        2.38947        2.38265
Malaysian ringgit                0.171562       0.172039       0.172128       0.171986
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160441      0.0161133      0.0161116      0.0161224
Mexican peso                    0.0392944      0.0389648      0.0390357       0.038921
New Zealand dollar               0.437859       0.438096       0.439715       0.441838
Norwegian krone                 0.0721685      0.0722312      0.0719735      0.0720782
Omani rial                        1.89812        1.89646        1.89542        1.88939
Peruvian sol                                    0.205001       0.205119
Philippine peso                 0.0129296       0.012885      0.0129026      0.0128941
Polish zloty                     0.201621       0.201795        0.20094       0.201032
Qatari riyal                     0.200502       0.200326       0.200217       0.199579
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19462        0.19445       0.194344       0.193725
Singapore dollar                 0.569287       0.570436       0.570749       0.570182
Swedish krona                   0.0764701      0.0764996      0.0765572      0.0760721
Swiss franc                      0.916694       0.914342       0.914301       0.916738
Thai baht                        0.022353      0.0224372      0.0223843        0.02246
Trinidadian dollar                              0.107951       0.107903
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198727       0.198554       0.198445       0.197813
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0179545      0.0180206
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

