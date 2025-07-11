KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 10, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 286.30 287.50 AED 78.12 78.77 EURO 336.25 338.95 SAR 76.42 77.00 GBP 390.52 393.44 INTERBANK 284.60 284.80 JPY 1.93 1.98 =========================================================================

