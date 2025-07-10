BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.71%)
DCL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
HUBC 142.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.84%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 85.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
NBP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.37%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 169.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.71%)
PREMA 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
TRG 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,555 Increased By 93.6 (0.7%)
BR30 39,655 Increased By 124.1 (0.31%)
KSE100 133,621 Increased By 1043.9 (0.79%)
KSE30 40,643 Increased By 284.3 (0.7%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers 284-285 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2025 10:12am

Pakistani rupee recorded slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 284.40, a gain of Re0.07.

On Wednesday, the currency settled at 284.47.

Internationally, the US dollar slipped further from a two-week high versus major peers on Thursday, as President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvos failed to shake markets, except in Brazil where a threatened 50% levy sent the real sliding as much as 2.8% overnight.

The US dollar felt additional weight from a sharp decline in US Treasury yields following a strong auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday, tempering worries about the “Sell America” narrative that had seen Treasuries, the dollar and Wall Street stocks sold off in tandem earlier this year.

Overall, investors were hungry for riskier assets with the most damaging tariff scenarios looking increasingly unlikely, helping Nvidia become the first stock ever with a $4 trillion valuation, and lifting cryptocurrency bitcoin to an all-time peak just shy of $112,000.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, eased 0.1% to 97.286, extending a 0.2% decline from Wednesday, the same day that it pushed to the highest since June 25 at 97.837 before losing momentum.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped on Thursday as market participants perceived the latest tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump to threaten global economic growth and demand for the resource.

Brent crude futures were down 22 cents, or 0.31%, at $69.97 a barrel by 0052 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $68.11 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides to review Pakistan Remittances Initiative

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms in Pakistan on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Read more stories