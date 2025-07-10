BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.71%)
DCL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
HUBC 142.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.84%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 85.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
NBP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.37%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 169.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.71%)
PREMA 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SNGP 119.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TREET 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
TRG 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,555 Increased By 93.6 (0.7%)
BR30 39,655 Increased By 124.1 (0.31%)
KSE100 133,621 Increased By 1043.9 (0.79%)
KSE30 40,643 Increased By 284.3 (0.7%)
Markets

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2025 10:03am

After observing a sharp correction in the previous session, optimism returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 800 points during the opening minutes of trading on Thursday.

At 9:55am, the benchmark index was hovering at 133,423.18 level, a gain of 846.20 points or 0.64%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, HUBCO, SNGPL, INDU, HCAR, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

The bullish momentum continued amid improved economic indicators.

In a historic economic milestone, Pakistan recorded its highest-ever home remittance inflows, exceeding $38 billion during the last fiscal year FY25.

This unprecedented surge is credited to robust policy measures and sustained efforts by the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to channelise remittances through formal avenues.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed a sharp correction as investors opted to book profits following the market’s recent record-breaking rally.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 826 points or 0.62% to settle at 132,577 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose slightly on Thursday, riding on optimism from Nvidia’s brief rise to a world-record $4 trillion valuation and as investors largely shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvos.

US copper futures widened their premium to the London benchmark overnight after Trump announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on copper. He later said on Wednesday the levies would come into effect on August 1.

Trump also turned his trade ire against Brazil on Wednesday as he threatened a punitive 50% tariff on exports to the US and issued tariff notices to seven minor trading partners.

The latest moves did little to rattle markets, leaving MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2%.

The Nikkei fell 0.56%, while China’s CSI300 blue-chip index rose 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.1%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.18% and FTSE futures advanced 0.33%.

This is an intra-day update

