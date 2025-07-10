Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a sharp decline in the domestic market on Wednesday, following a notable downturn in international bullion rates, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the decline tracked a $33 slide in global gold prices, which closed at $3,292 per ounce.

The price of gold fell by Rs3,000 per tola, bringing it down to Rs351,500. The rate for 10 grams also dropped by Rs2,572 to Rs301,354.

Silver, on the other hand, remained steady. The white metal held firm at Rs3,841 per tola and Rs3,293 per 10 grams locally, with international prices unchanged at $37 per ounce.

